Vesper Trading Up 27.7% This Week (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for $7.71 or 0.00019449 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vesper has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $35.10 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00045488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00102193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00135695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,718.11 or 1.00241156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.97 or 0.00832772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,554,641 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

