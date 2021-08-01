VestChain (VEST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $90.00

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 81% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, VestChain has traded 69% lower against the dollar. One VestChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. VestChain has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $90.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VestChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00054857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.33 or 0.00795840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00087404 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VestChain (CRYPTO:VEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.