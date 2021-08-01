Viacoin Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Viacoin has a total market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $158,575.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001123 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00351295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000645 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

