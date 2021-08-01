ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. 8,020,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,065,233. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

