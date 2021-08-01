Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Viad worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Viad stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. Viad Corp has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

