Vid 24-Hour Volume Tops $136.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Vid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a total market capitalization of $879,827.15 and approximately $136.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00056917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.45 or 0.00803526 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00040295 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 24,970,952 coins. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

