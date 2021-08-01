VideoCoin Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $32.32 million and approximately $44,455.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 8,232.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00031220 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00023307 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,989,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.