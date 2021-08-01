VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. VIDY has a market capitalization of $17.30 million and $1.73 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.61 or 0.00793445 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00087600 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.