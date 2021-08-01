Vidya Price Up 65.9% Over Last Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Vidya has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 65.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00055546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00786067 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00039713 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,546,755 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.