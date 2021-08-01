VIG One Day Trading Volume Tops $139.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. VIG has a total market capitalization of $739,111.46 and $139.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIG has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,338,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

