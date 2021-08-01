Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

VNOM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 210,008 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNOM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.01. 335,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

