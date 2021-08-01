Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Short Interest Update

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 5,190,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VISL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vislink Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vislink Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vislink Technologies by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 65,770 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vislink Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VISL stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.64. Vislink Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 73.14%.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact HD solution; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; and ultra-compact onboard solutions.

