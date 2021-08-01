Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of VC opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.08. Visteon has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visteon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Visteon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Visteon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Visteon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

