Vitae (VITAE) Achieves Market Cap of $13.31 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $13.31 million and $40,536.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.