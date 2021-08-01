VITE (VITE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.33 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. VITE has a market cap of $29.05 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00057041 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000219 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,018,629,159 coins and its circulating supply is 486,058,049 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.