Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. 36,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,898. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.