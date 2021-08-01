Vivid Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up about 1.0% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. 587,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,761. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

