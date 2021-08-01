Vivid Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $7.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,693,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

