Vivid Financial Management Inc. Buys 105,338 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,338 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the period.

GOVT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978,569 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.60.

