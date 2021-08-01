Vivid Financial Management Inc. Buys 2,083 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up about 1.0% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,524,000 after buying an additional 618,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after buying an additional 216,534 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,902,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 73,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 395.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 52,398 shares during the period.

BATS:IYJ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.62. 30,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.41.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

