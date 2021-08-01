Vivid Financial Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 310.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.44 on Friday, reaching $429.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,520. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.37. The stock has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $431.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.