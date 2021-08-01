Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.2% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.67. 798,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

