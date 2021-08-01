Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,849 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.75. The company had a trading volume of 213,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,663. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.07. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $122.67.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.