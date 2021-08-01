Vivid Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $104.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,445 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

