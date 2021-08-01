Vivid Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,403,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,083,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Shares of IGLB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $71.59. 354,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $74.42.

