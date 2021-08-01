Vivid Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up 2.1% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

NYSEARCA IXG traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $76.84. 271,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,890. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.27. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

