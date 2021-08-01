Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 10,153 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.8% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.69. 599,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,255. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.35.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

