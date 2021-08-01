Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,640 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,320. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06.

