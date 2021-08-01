Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Holdings Boosted by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 120.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 940.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth about $19,560,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,709,000 after purchasing an additional 712,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.33. 4,605,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

