Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI opened at $96.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

