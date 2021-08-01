Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

KMPR stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.