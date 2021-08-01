Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,601 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of Vonage worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,739,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 111.3% during the first quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 1,415,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 745,402 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth about $4,108,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 6.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after purchasing an additional 300,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VG. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VG opened at $14.26 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.69, a PEG ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

