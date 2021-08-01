Vortex Defi Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $40,948.73 and $6,169.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

