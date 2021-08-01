Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Cap Reaches $41,468.43

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $41,468.43 and approximately $918.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

