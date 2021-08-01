Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,080,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 16,630,000 shares. Currently, 18.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

