Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:IGD opened at $6.02 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $6.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.00.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGD. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,338,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 842,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,870,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,439,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 830,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 165,247 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.