Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.15 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

