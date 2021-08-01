Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.99. 803,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.11. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $114.83 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

