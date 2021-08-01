W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,994,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $89,624,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $52,723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $43,758,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,668,000 after purchasing an additional 544,650 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

WRB opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

