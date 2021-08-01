WABnetwork (WAB) Price Up 123.9% This Week

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 92.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $135,814.49 and $20.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 123.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

