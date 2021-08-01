Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WKCMF opened at $148.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.42. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $89.45 and a one year high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.