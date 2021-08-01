Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,362,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,548,000 after buying an additional 342,638 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 110,751 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,480,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 661.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 61,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

WD stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $114.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.