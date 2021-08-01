Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.57 (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $44.28 million and $5.45 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.60 or 0.06425298 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00126179 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,191,972 coins and its circulating supply is 77,470,940 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

