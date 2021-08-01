Wanchain (WAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.60 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001531 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $122.13 million and $5.60 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00032800 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00218531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00032583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00013354 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.81 or 0.02578975 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,439,274 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

