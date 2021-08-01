Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRTBY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

