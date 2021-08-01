Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Waters worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Waters by 91.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Waters by 128.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Waters by 19.7% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 113,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,137,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $389.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $394.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.80.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

