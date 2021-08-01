Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $16.50 million and approximately $233,049.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00102715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00133721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,698.14 or 1.00000286 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.28 or 0.00825648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.