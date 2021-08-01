WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. WAX has a total market capitalization of $257.01 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000952 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00090473 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,764,983,110 coins and its circulating supply is 1,691,233,011 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.