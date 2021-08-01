WazirX Hits One Day Volume of $32.14 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002709 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $356.81 million and $32.14 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00044123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00102081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00134462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,469.88 or 0.99982601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.00824243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

