Webcoin Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Webcoin has traded 44% higher against the dollar. Webcoin has a market cap of $81,113.96 and $22.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Webcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.43 or 0.00805152 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00040159 BTC.

Webcoin Coin Profile

Webcoin is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Webcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.